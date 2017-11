Replay: A pair of nasty one shot head kick KO videos to start your Friday

Before we get to some Black Friday Street MMA, let’s watch some head kick knockouts. Nothing cures a Thanksgiving hangover like a head kick KO videos.

First up we have Israel Adesanya and his brutal head kick out of nowhere.

awesome head kick KO !

HEX MW Title Fight – Israel Adesanya KOs Stu Dare in 1R #AndNew pic.twitter.com/V9Mndez40l — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) November 24, 2017

Not to be out done, Samuel Ilnicki head kicks his foe back to Earth Prime.