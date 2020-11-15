Up next in Las Vegas is the co-main event of the evening. The welterweights take the stage as two dangerous strikers face off in what promises to be an explosive fight. The Ghanaian Abdul Razak Alhassan (10-2) faces off against Khaos Williams (10-1).
Round 1
Williams opens up with a few heavy leg kicks. He then lands a huge right hand and knocks out Alhassan in a flash!
Official results: Khaos Williams defeats Abdul Razak Alhassan by knockout at 30 seconds of the very first round.
Check the highlights below:
KHAOS IN THE OCTAGON 🌩@KhaosOXWilliams is TERRIFYING in the Octagon 😳
[ Main event next on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/YR1PR0XZKc
— UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2020
A new one punch star has emerged 😤 #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/AKP3kd3reZ
— UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2020
We need more angles!
🌩 @KhaosOXWilliams is coming for everyone at 170. #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/sDNtlkxjnf
— UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2020
"One of the most vicious KOs I've ever seen in my ****ing life." #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/w2xBVtVhVs
— UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2020
