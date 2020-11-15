Up next in Las Vegas is the co-main event of the evening. The welterweights take the stage as two dangerous strikers face off in what promises to be an explosive fight. The Ghanaian Abdul Razak Alhassan (10-2) faces off against Khaos Williams (10-1).

Round 1

Williams opens up with a few heavy leg kicks. He then lands a huge right hand and knocks out Alhassan in a flash!

Official results: Khaos Williams defeats Abdul Razak Alhassan by knockout at 30 seconds of the very first round.

Check the highlights below:

KHAOS IN THE OCTAGON 🌩@KhaosOXWilliams is TERRIFYING in the Octagon 😳 [ Main event next on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/YR1PR0XZKc — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2020

A new one punch star has emerged 😤 #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/AKP3kd3reZ — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2020

"One of the most vicious KOs I've ever seen in my ****ing life." #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/w2xBVtVhVs — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2020