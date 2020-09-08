On Monday, the 57-year-old MMA veteran was driving around his private ranch in Flagstaff, AZ alongside his girlfriend Mindy Robinson when the accident happened. The incident was first reported by TMZ Sports.

According to the reports, Robinson was relatively unscathed while Couture was badly hurt. After the accident occurred, the couple initially elected to go back home. But they eventually decided to drive Couture to the nearest hospital after realizing the seriousness of his injuries. Couture was treated for a shoulder and rib injury, and he is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday. According to TMZ reports, he is expected to make a full recovery.

Couture’s health has been a major problem for the former champion, his heart attack in October of 2019 also required him to be hospitalized. But he has stated multiple times that he has completely recovered.

Randy Couture (19-11) is one of the most decorated fighters in MMA history, his accomplishments speak for themselves. He is the first fighter to win a belt in two different weight classes in UFC history and hold wins over the likes of Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz, and Vitor Belfort. Many in the MMA community are concerned as it is not rare to see former legends of the sports struggle to remain healthy after their career.