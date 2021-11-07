 Skip to Content

Pros React to Usman Defeating Covington and Namajunas Split Decision Win Over Zhang At UFC 268

See how the mma world reacted to the UFC 268 fight card

Posted on Last updated: 2021-11-07

‘Chaos’ went down at Madison Square Garden this weekend. 

And we’re not just talking about Colby Covington nearly being finished. There was a whole lot more in store for the MMA community. 

The card went as advertised. The event had both ferocious finishes and grueling decisions. There were tons of ooh’s and ah’s, from Frankie Edgar getting his face kicked in to Rose Namajunas and Kamaru Usman retaining their titles in tough outings. 

How The World Reacted

With millions of fans watching around the world, here are the thoughts of some very influential people in the fight game. 

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili

 

Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

 

