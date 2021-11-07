Pros React to Usman Defeating Covington and Namajunas Split Decision Win Over Zhang At UFC 268

‘Chaos’ went down at Madison Square Garden this weekend.
And we’re not just talking about Colby Covington nearly being finished. There was a whole lot more in store for the MMA community.
The card went as advertised. The event had both ferocious finishes and grueling decisions. There were tons of ooh’s and ah’s, from Frankie Edgar getting his face kicked in to Rose Namajunas and Kamaru Usman retaining their titles in tough outings.
How The World Reacted
With millions of fans watching around the world, here are the thoughts of some very influential people in the fight game.
Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington
#UFC269 LFG!!!!!!!
— Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) November 7, 2021
Whelp #UFC268 did not disappoint! Thank you to all of the warriors who fought their hearts out tonight! Huge thank you to the @ufc for another AMAZING card! Love all y’all Goodnight! ✌️
— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 7, 2021
Congratulations @USMAN84kg #andstill
No shame in a performance like that @ColbyCovMMA. Keep doing your thing my friend!@ufc#UFC268
— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) November 7, 2021
AND STIIIIIILLLLLLLL… 🤴 🏆 #UFC268
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 7, 2021
The respect at the end, it's always a good thing to see!#UFC268
— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) November 7, 2021
Great fight fellas!!!! #UFC268
— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 7, 2021
I know takedowns and that was a takedown! @dc_mma #ufc268
— Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) November 7, 2021
HERE. WE. GO!!! #UFC268
— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 7, 2021
Main event time!!! Here we go! #UFC268
— Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) November 7, 2021
Let’s go champ @USMAN84kg !! #UFC268
— Nasrat Haqparast (@Nasrat_mma) November 7, 2021
What a GREAT night of fights this far!!! Main event let’s gooooo!#UFC268
— Tracy Cortez (@TracyCortezmma) November 7, 2021
It’s going down in the Welterweight division!!! 🔥🔥 #UFC268
— Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) November 7, 2021
Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili
Congrats girls, amazing fight!! No trilogy, ok?! 😅😄☺️🙌🏻 #ufc268
— Marina Rodriguez MMA (@wmmarz) November 7, 2021
Damn 4 rounds for Rose 🤷♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️ where do they find some of these judges.
— Funky (@Benaskren) November 7, 2021
Heart rate just went WAY up! @rosenamajunas & @MmaWeili are about to put on a show Let's Goooooooo!! 🔥🔥🔥 #UFC268
— Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) November 7, 2021
Rose’s range control is some of the best in the entire sport.
— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) November 7, 2021
Love to see it! Such a good fight! #UFC268
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 7, 2021
And still! #UFC268
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 7, 2021
Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera
@chitoveraUFC let’s go!!!!!!
— Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) November 7, 2021
Seriously a good fight from Frankie too #UFC268
— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) November 7, 2021
Chitooooooooooooooooooo #UFC268
— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) November 7, 2021
Ouch !! Vera was looking for that !! #UFC268
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 7, 2021
Hoping for a great fight here! Can Edgar turn back Father Time again? #UFC268
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 7, 2021
Ohhhhh upkick power chittttoooo #UFC268
— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) November 7, 2021
Frankie Edgar is the best! Who doesnt love Frankie?
— Funky (@Benaskren) November 7, 2021
Picture perfect front kick to the face. Wow 😳 #UFC268
— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) November 7, 2021
OMG! What a kick by Vera #UFC268
— Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) November 7, 2021
Lets go Chito! #UFC268
— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) November 7, 2021
Legend @FrankieEdgar #UFC268
— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) November 7, 2021
Let’s go @chitoveraUFC #UFC268
— Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) November 7, 2021
Let’s go Frankie!! #UFC268
— Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) November 7, 2021