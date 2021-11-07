Pros React to Usman Defeating Covington and Namajunas Split Decision Win Over Zhang At UFC 268

‘Chaos’ went down at Madison Square Garden this weekend.

And we’re not just talking about Colby Covington nearly being finished. There was a whole lot more in store for the MMA community.

The card went as advertised. The event had both ferocious finishes and grueling decisions. There were tons of ooh’s and ah’s, from Frankie Edgar getting his face kicked in to Rose Namajunas and Kamaru Usman retaining their titles in tough outings.

How The World Reacted

With millions of fans watching around the world, here are the thoughts of some very influential people in the fight game.

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Whelp #UFC268 did not disappoint! Thank you to all of the warriors who fought their hearts out tonight! Huge thank you to the @ufc for another AMAZING card! Love all y’all Goodnight! ✌️ — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 7, 2021

The respect at the end, it's always a good thing to see!#UFC268 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) November 7, 2021

I know takedowns and that was a takedown! @dc_mma #ufc268 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) November 7, 2021

Main event time!!! Here we go! #UFC268 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) November 7, 2021

What a GREAT night of fights this far!!! Main event let’s gooooo!#UFC268 — Tracy Cortez (@TracyCortezmma) November 7, 2021

It’s going down in the Welterweight division!!! 🔥🔥 #UFC268 — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) November 7, 2021

Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili

Congrats girls, amazing fight!! No trilogy, ok?! 😅😄☺️🙌🏻 #ufc268 — Marina Rodriguez MMA (@wmmarz) November 7, 2021

Damn 4 rounds for Rose 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ where do they find some of these judges. — Funky (@Benaskren) November 7, 2021

Heart rate just went WAY up! @rosenamajunas & @MmaWeili are about to put on a show Let's Goooooooo!! 🔥🔥🔥 #UFC268 — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) November 7, 2021

Rose’s range control is some of the best in the entire sport. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) November 7, 2021

Love to see it! Such a good fight! #UFC268 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 7, 2021

Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Seriously a good fight from Frankie too #UFC268 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) November 7, 2021

Ouch !! Vera was looking for that !! #UFC268 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 7, 2021

Hoping for a great fight here! Can Edgar turn back Father Time again? #UFC268 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 7, 2021

Ohhhhh upkick power chittttoooo #UFC268 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) November 7, 2021

Frankie Edgar is the best! Who doesnt love Frankie? — Funky (@Benaskren) November 7, 2021

Picture perfect front kick to the face. Wow 😳 #UFC268 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) November 7, 2021

OMG! What a kick by Vera #UFC268 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) November 7, 2021