Chito Vera Frontkicks Frankie Edgar For KO – UFC 268 Results (Highlights)

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Frankie Edgar looks to get back in the win column when he faces off against the hungry Chito Vera. The two clash in the bantamweight division at UFC 268.

Round 1:

The two exchange in the middle of the Octagon before going about their distance. Edgar shoots for a takedown but Vera stuffs it. Edgar lands a good right hand over the top. The bantamweights trade on the feet then Edgar shoots for another takedown. It is denied once again.

Third time’s the charm as Edgar finally gets the takedown 2 minutes in. Vera tries to secure a guillotine but is unsuccessful. Once out of the submission threat, Edgar, being the credentialed wrestler, imposes his will. Edgar is a bit active on the top, landing good ground and pound. Vera throws some upkicks whenever Edgar is high in his guard. ‘The Answer’ aces the first round with more ground and pound.

Round 2:

Vera tries to pick Edgar apart from the distance, but Edgar closes the distance within a minute. The New Jersey native takes the fight to his other home: the mat. Edgar gets the takedown and controls Vera for about a minute before Vera eventually gets up.

Vera pushes the pace on the feet. Vera keeps Edgar guessing with a variety of different strikes. Vera stuns and knocks down Frankie with a knee. Edgar evades and recovers. Vera throws an elbow at the head of Edgar which makes the former champion stumble. Round ends.

Round 3:

For the final round, the bantamweights start off working their stand-up in the pocket. Vera pours on the pressure but Edgar retaliates every single time. Edgar throws a multitude of combos and then leaves the pocket. He does this many times with Vera looking to hurt him. Edgar takes Vera down momentarily with the Ecuadorian getting back on the feet.

Vera throws a frontkick at Edgar which puts down the former champ. It’s all over as Edgar goes face first into the canvas. Edgar protests the stoppage but the dust is settled. Vera wins.

Official result: Chito Vera defeats Frankie Edgar via R3 KO (3:50)

Check out the highlights below:

Starting to close the range in the second! 👊



[ #UFC268 | Tune in LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/mOkfP61bBb — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021

Things are INTENSE going into the 3rd 👀



[ #UFC268 | Tune in LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/Qnn9NqrAhb — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021

CHITO with another highlight to add to the reel 🎞



[ @ChitoVeraUFC | #UFC268 | Tune in LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/aTaJXpT0CN — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021