Rose Namajunas Edges Weili Zhang, Earns Split Decision Win – UFC 268 Results (Highlights)

A women’s strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang is taking place now (Saturday, November 6, 2021) at UFC 268 in Madison Square Garden, New York.

Round 1

Zhang opens with a leg kick. She follows it up with another. Namajunas is the one putting pressure. Zhang takes Namajunas down with a body lock trip. Zhang gets to her feet and lands a couple of big strikes. Namajunas manages to get to her feet. Zhang lands a body kick on the break. Zhang is landing more so far. The action slows down a bit with Zhang landing another leg kick. The round ends in a flurry after Zhang appeared to have slipped.

Round 2

Zhang continues with the leg work and threatens with a head kick which Namajunas avoids. Zhang connects with a combination. She is certainly swinging and looking for a big knockout finish. Namajunas with a good jab. Namajunas is now starting to land some leg kicks of her own. A big left hand stumbles Namajunas! Namajunas connects with a head kick soon after but is taken down by Zhang. Namajunas lands an upkick on Zhang who enters her guard soon after. Namajunas gets to her feet. They clinch up. Namajunas now trips Zhang! Namajunas ends the round on top.

Round 3

The action has slowed down. Both fighters seem to be taking a breather after a hectic first two rounds. Zhang with a nice combination which ends with body kick. Namajunas lands a big right which Zhang eats as she gets dropped. They clinch up against the fence. They separate and return to striking. Both fighters are starting to swing more now. Zhang catches Namajunas with a big left hook! Zhang level changes and gets Namajunas down. She has the back of Namajunas. Zhang transitions to full mount and ends the round strong.

Round 4

Both fighters are swinging and partially landing. Zhang continues to attack the legs. Zhang clinches Namajunas and takes her back. This time, she has just over three minutes to work with. Zhang applies the hooks in. However, Namajunas scrambles and is now on top in Zhang’s guard. Namajunas passes to half guard but a scramble ensues. Zhang has Namajunas in her guard. Not a lot of action since as the round ends. It’s time for the final stanza.

Round 5

Both fighters are systematic to open the round. Namajunas manages to take Zhang down. Namajunas postures up and lands a couple of big shots. Zhang threatens with up kicks but remains controlled by Namajunas. Namajunas is trying to advance but Zhang does a good job of maintaining guard. Namajunas gets to her feet before entering Zhang’s guard again. Namajunas ends the round on top landing strikes as the fight comes to an end.

Official result: Rose Namajunas defeats Weili Zhang via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46).

Check out the highlights below:

