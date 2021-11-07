Kamaru Usman Drops Colby Covington Twice En Route To Unanimous Decision Victory – UFC 268 Results (Highlights)

A welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington is taking place now (Saturday, November 6, 2021) at UFC 268 in Madison Square Garden, New York.

Round 1

Covington misses a body kick to start things off. Covington is getting backed up. Covington shoots with a single leg but Usman scrambles and gets to his feet. Covington is throwing strikes but is struggling to land on Usman. Covington blitzes forward but is taken down by Usman who times it to perfection. Covington gets to his feet quick and they return to striking. Both fighters are starting to swing more. The round comes to an end.

Round 2

Usman connects with a good left hook. Covington lands a nice body kick. Covington swings but Usman ducks and clinches him up. They separate soon after. Usman with a front kick to the body. Usman counters with a beautiful body shots. Covington continues to get backed up. Usman lands a body kick. Covington lands some hooks and goes for a takedown. Usman defends while backed up against the fence before separating. Usman lands a front body kick and follows it with a leg kick. Usman drops Covington with a left hook before dropping him again with another left hook! Covington is in survival mode as he is shooting for his life. Usman sprawls and ends the round with huge body shots.

Round 3

Covington sees his head kick blocked. Covington misses another one soon after. Covington lands a nice combination with a left hand that connects though. Usman feints with a takedown attempt as he continues to back him up. Covington connects with a left but fails with another takedown attempt. Both fighters start to swing in the pocket. Covington starts to find some success. Covington grabs a hold of Usman’s back as he tries to take him down. Usman defends as the round ends.

Round 4

The pace is picking up. Covington is still in this as he starts to land more. Usman has to back up a bit but still remains in control. Covington lands his best strike with a left hand but Usman eats it. Usman connects with a big body shot. Usman lands with a combination and stuffs a takedown attempt from Covington. This is Covington’s best round so far, though. Covington gets Usman’s attention with a body kick. Covington shoots but has Usman clinched up against the fence. They separate. The round ends with Usman slightly wobbled after a left hand!

Round 5

Usman hurts Covington with a jab. Usman follows it with a right hand. Covington is swinging back though. Covington appears to have hurt Usman but sees his subsequent takedown attempt stuffed. Usman sprawls before the fight returns to striking. Usman slips just as Covington attempts a head kick. Covington looks to take him down but has to make do with having Usman clinched up against the fence. They separate and return to striking with just over a minute remaining in the fight. Covington is missing wild. The fight is momentarily stopped after an accidental eye poke from Usman on Covington. The fight resumes with just under 30 seconds remaining. Covington partially lands a body kick. Usman partially lands a high kick. The fight comes to an end.

Official result: Kamaru Usman defeats Colby Covington via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

