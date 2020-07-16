Petr Yan is the UFC’s newly crowned bantamweight champion. After facing Jose Aldo at UFC 251, Yan was able to dissect Aldo and secure a fifth-round TKO. winning the crown. Immediately after winning the title, Yan has found himself to be the main target of many fighters such as Aljamain Sterling, Sean O’Malley, and Cody Garbrandt. Regardless of the beef, Yan has been immortalized by way of an art mural in his home country of Russia. However, the artist of the mural pumped Yan’s muscles up like a Reebok basketball sneaker from 1989.

Petr Yan Art Takes Over Russian Streets

SPB Colors is a popular street artist in Russia. The artist has brought to life many modern-day sports greatest moments in the form of graffiti on Russian streets and walls. After Petr Yan’s UFC 251 victory, SPB Colors commemorated the event with a beautiful piece of artwork. However, fans would never be able to guess that Petr Yan is only a bantamweight in the art. Instead, Petr is built like USADA’s worst nightmare.

“Congratulations @petr_yan with a victory!,” wrote the artist. “We follow his work from the time when it was not yet a mainstream! Peter masterfully deals with his rivals, like a real artist with a canvas. It’s nice to give gifts to such great people! Respect for the victory!

Address: St. Petersburg, Pechatnik Grigoryev street 8”

Plotting the First Title Defense

Yan has plenty of options for his first title defense. However, Petr has expressed to various media outlets that he would like to take a small break from fighting. Instead, he will take time off to enjoy his family. But, when Yan returns, don’t be surprised if there is a bigger pool of contenders for Yan to choose from.

The UFC’s bantamweight division is one of the deepest in the company. Both fans of the sport and Yan believe that Aljamain Sterling is the rightful #1 contender. For now, fans will have to enjoy the artwork of Yan until he decides to step back into the octagon.