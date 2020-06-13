The wheels may be in motion for a Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley fight down the line.

O’Malley is coming off a highlight reel first-round knockout of Eddie Wineland at UFC 250 this past weekend.

In the process, he continued to show why he is regarded as such a huge prospect, with many observers even predicting he will be a future champion in what is a talent-rich and stacked bantamweight division.

For now, there is no champion at 135 pounds. However, that will change on July 11 at UFC 251 when Yan meets Jose Aldo for the vacant strap on Fight Island.

O’Malley Disagrees With Yan’s Statement Of Ruling The Division

Like O’Malley, Yan is undefeated in the UFC and recently gave an interview to MMA Junkie where he stated his belief that he will rule over the division for a long time to come.

“In my opinion, bantamweight is the most exciting division in UFC,” Yan said of all the action at UFC 250. “I’m glad they performed good and represented our division very well. I’m excited to face all top contenders in the future and have belief in myself I will rule this division for a long time.”

Yan shared the article on Twitter soon after. And O’Malley clearly disagrees with his statement as he took a playful jab at the Russian with a quote response.

“Calm down, you can’t even spell your name right, Peter.”

Yan responded soon after.

“You are working for me now curly boi 👌🏻”

Yan vs. O’Malley is certainly an intriguing fight, but one that likely won’t happen for a while.

After all, “Sugar” is still 3-0 in the UFC and will need more experience and Octagon time before he can get a title shot, especially with so many contenders ahead of him in the rankings.

But at this current rate, that shouldn’t take that long either.