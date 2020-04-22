Paulo Costa Defends His Suspended ‘Magician’ Physician, Vows To Never Fight In New York Again

Paulo Costa Responds To Doctor Getting Suspended By USADA

Paulo Costa recently had issue with USADA, following medication prescribed to him by a physician. Despite the fact that doctor has been suspended, the middleweight contender is staying loyal to this doctor, and firing shots at USADA.

Costa has been at the door of a middleweight title shots for a while now. Unfortunately injuries and issues with USADA have left him unable to earn his shot at UFC gold. The latter of which saw his physician, Dr. Lucas Penchel, get suspended by USADA after telling Paulo that the stomach medication Plasil, was approved for him to use. This infraction cost Costa a seven month USADA sanction, as well as a $9,000 fine to the New York State Athletic Commission.

This reaction has caused some frustration from Paulo Costa. In fact, he said in a recent interview that he will no longer fight in New York, after the way they treated him. (translated via Google)

“The New York commission, along with USADA, are on my black list. Same thing that Khabib (Nurmagomedov) does not fight in Las Vegas for the commission there, that of New York is on my black list. Either they give me back what I paid or I don’t fight there.”

As for Dr. Penchel, Costa says that he is still using the banned doctor as his go-to medical professional.

“Dr. Lucas Penchel knows everything, I call him a magician. But USADA has an important and fundamental role for sport, which is to regulate the use of doping and which I really support (a lot). (They do so) much good and made the sport respected. But at the same time they want to show (they are effective) and end up exaggerating and punishing people who don’t deserve it. The UFC puts a lot of money in USADA and (they have to be effective).”

Whether or not Paulo Costa continues to support this doctor is completely his decision. Although one can not help but hope he does not have any further issues that will keep him out of competition.