Paulo Costa Tried Fooling Dana White By Getting Buddy To Play Doctor

Costa Itching To Compete Again

If it wasn’t clear that Paulo Costa wanted to fight, it should be now.

Costa was initially expected to challenge Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title. However, a bicep problem ruled him out with Yoel Romero instead getting the opportunity this weekend at UFC 248.

Before Adesanya vs. Romero was officially booked, there were rumors that Costa — initially sidelined until April — was ready to compete again after making a swift recovery. In the end, it turned out to be false and we may now know why.

UFC president Dana White revealed how “The Eraser” tried to get his buddy to play doctor and fool him into believing he was all-clear to fight.

“I respect him [Costa],” White said at a recent media scrum (via MMA Mania). “I respect the fact he wants to fight. ‘I’m ready, I’m ready,’ no you’re not. You’re not a doctor. And then he got some guy who’s his buddy or something to say he’s okay. No, that’s not how this works. “I don’t want to push him and make him hurt himself again. Take your time, you’re getting the fight, that fight is gonna happen, don’t worry about it.”

Costa appears to be clear now but White wants to remain cautious so that the Brazilian doesn’t end up getting hurt again.

“He’s close, but let’s take our time,” White addd. “The more time the better with that injury. Then he starts throwing up videos of himself hitting the mitts and doing all kinds of crazy shit that he probably shouldn’t be doing right now. But he’s a freak athlete too, so who knows. I just don’t want the guy to get hurt again.”

As for UFC 248, Costa has revealed that he will be cageside to watch the main event. Maybe he will end up facing off with the winner?