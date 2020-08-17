On September 26th, Brazil’s Paulo Costa will be fighting for the middleweight title. However, a month and a half out from the fight, he is walking around the size of a heavyweight.

One of the worst kept secrets in all of MMA, is that Costa is way bigger than any other middleweight on the UFC roster. He is regularly seen with his ultra jacked physique, being recognized for his massive muscles and terrifying athleticism. It is always a wonder that he is ever able to make the 185lb weight limit.

Paulo Costa Weighs How Much??

After beating fellow specimen Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa is set to face Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 253. Despite the fact that this bout is only around six weeks away, Borrachina is apparently weighing about 220lb right now. He revealed this in a recent video to his YouTube, where he explained that this was an improvement from the 238lb that he weighed previously.

To put into context how insane this is, two months ago, Costa weighed the same amount as Daniel Cormier, and heavier than Stipe Miocic, prior to their heavyweight title fight. Now, he has a month and a half to go, and still needs to shed 35lb. While a big chunk of this will be done with a weight cut prior to the fight, this is still crazy to see.

Whether or not he wins or loses at UFC 253, Paulo Costa is a beat of a man, and an enormous middleweight. It would not at all be surprising to see him move to light heavyweight before his career is over. There is no way this is an easy process for him to go through before fights.