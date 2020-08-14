One of the most highly anticipated cards of the summer goes down this weekend, with UFC 252. Below are the results from Friday’s early weigh in.

Going down this weekend, live from the Apex Center in Las Vegas, UFC 252 features a critical heavyweight title fight in the main event. Stipe Miocic looks to defend his title against Daniel Cormier, after the pair have traded wins over each other. This is a bout that has been argued to determine the greatest heavyweight of all time, or at a bare minimum, the best in UFC history. In addition to that, hot bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley has his biggest test to date, by taking on the ever tough Marlon Vera.

UFC 252 Weigh In Results

Before the fighters step into the Octagon on Saturday night, they must first step on the scale for Friday’s early weigh-ins. Of the 20 fighters competing, two missed weight. Herbert Burns was 3.5lb over, while TJ Brown was 0.5 over the limit for their respective featherweight contests.

Below are the full weigh in results:

Main Card (PPV 10pm EST/7pm PST)

Stipe Miocic (233lb) vs Daniel Cormier (236lb)

Sean O’Malley (136lb) vs Marlon Vera (136lb)

Junior Dos Santos (238.5lb) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254lb)

John Dodson (136lb) vs Merab Dvalishvili (136lb)

Herbert Burns ( 149.5lb ) vs Daniel Pineda (146lb)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Jim Miller (156lb) vs Vince Pichel (156lb)

Felice Herrig (115.5lb) vs Virna Jandiroba (116lb)

TJ Brown ( 146.5lb ) vs Danny Chavez (146lb)

Ashley Yoder (116lb) vs Livinha Souza (115.5lb)

Early Prelims (Fight Pass 7pm EST/4pm PST)

Chris Daukaus (241lb) vs Parker Porter (264.5lb)

Kai Kamaka (145.5lb) vs Tony Kelley (145.5lb)

Faceoffs and Highlights