You can now look like Paulo Costa — provided you follow his workout routine among other things.

Costa takes on Israel Adesanya in a middleweight title grudge match set to take place at UFC 253 next month.

The pair clearly don’t like each other with Costa repeatedly mocking Adesanya for being skinny and promising to knock him out when they finally collide.

Compared to Costa, Adesanya is considerably skinny as the Brazilian has long been accused of using steroids which many speculate contributed to his muscular and chiseled frame.

That said, Costa is yet to fail a drug test for a banned substance with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (his only infractions were unauthorized uses of an IV).

And “The Eraser” recently shared his intense workout and training routine on social media for those who may want to attempt to look like him.

Full video !https://t.co/oweZpee2fz

Go for Jesus pic.twitter.com/cOPTfX5tCi — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 13, 2020

You can watch the full video — which Costa named as his secret for quick weight loss — below:

Adesanya, however, has other plans for the “juiced up monkey” Costa, especially after how his last fight with Yoel Romero at UFC 248 went.

“After that last fight, and dealing with what I had to deal with a statue, I’m looking to actually to go in there and have fun this time,” Adesanya said. “This is picture perfect. That’s why I love it. The way he [Costa] looks, this juiced up monkey, evil Drago looking motherf—er. There’s a skinny boy coming in there to whoop his A–, and when he whoops his A–, the s–t I’m going to do to him afterwards. Oh my god. “All the s–t he said leading up to this fight, he’s going to pay for it. He’s going to hear after the fight. Guarantee you.”

UFC 253 was originally set to take place September 19, but could now be moved back a week to take place September 26.