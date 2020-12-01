YouTuber Jake Paul claims he is already in talks with Conor McGregor’s team over a potential boxing match between the pair.

Paul went 2-0 in professional boxing after an emphatic second-round knockout win over former NBA point guard Nate Robinson this past weekend.

He would call out a number of names soon after but the notable ones were McGregor as well his teammate Dillon Danis.

While most would assume McGregor woudn’t be interested in responding, Paul revealed his team is actually in talks with McGregor’s manager Audie Attar.

“Yeah, my team is talking to his manager. But that’s all I’ll say,” Paul told TMZ. “No other fighter with this big of a platform is calling out McGregor. My dogs have more followers than the guy [Dustin Poirier] he’s fighting in January on Instagram. So the Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor fight is going to happen. It’s just a matter of when. It’s going to be legendary and I’m going to win. “That’s what I really want people to understand. I told my friends this. I was like, ‘guys, this is going to happen but not only that, I’m going to dedicate my life to winning that fight.’ Because I’m not just going in there to say I did it — I’m going in there to fuck Conor McGregor up.”

Paul: McGregor Is A Businessman

While a boxing match between the duo doesn’t make sense from a sporting standpoint, business-wise it certainly does.

After all, Paul is one of the biggest celebrities in the world, has over 20 million YouTube subscribers and a bigger overall following than most who call out the Irishman. That is one reason why Paul believes the former two-weight UFC champion has real interest in facing him.

“Yeah, there is [actual interest],” Paul added. “It’s business, baby. At the end of the day, Conor is a businessman. So is his manager Audie and we’re going to make big business happen.”

Anything is possible in the world of combat sports. After all, we got to see Mike Tyson box this past weekend for the first time since 2005.

However, this just might be the craziest thing to happen if it ever does materialize.