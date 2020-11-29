Worldwide Internet star Jake Paul was scheduled to face former NBA player Nate Robinson in the co-main event of “Tyson vs Jones Jr” tonight. Robinson was stepping in the ring for the first time in his life and his inexperience was his downfall. Paul was just far better than Robinson and knocked him down twice before finishing him in the second round. He is now 2-0 as a professional.

Here’s the Jake Paul ko SHEESH #tysonvsjones pic.twitter.com/ED1pEpiZi2 — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) November 29, 2020

Following the fight, Paul gave a post-fight interview to the media. He addressed his performance tonight and hinted at his future plans, including his desire to fight Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis.

“I’ve been training my ass off for the past year, I’m taking this seriously. There’s a long list of opponents that I want, Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, I’m gonna knock them both out… There’s my brother, KSI on the line, Austin McBroom. I want to be in this sport for a long time. I’m in love with it so why not?”

Paul is not going anywhere soon, says he love fighting.

“For me, my whole life has been a fight, Paul said. “So fighting, it’s something that I’m great at. Being from Ohio, a small town and making my way to Los Angeles (LA) to fame and success and just fighting for it. People never believing in me, people hating me, being one of the most hated people in the world. I have to fight through that it’s not easy. So this is the perfect sport. I have found my lane.”

Paul appears to have fallen in love with boxing and plans to continue his professional career. A fight against Conor McGregor seems very unlikely considering McGregor’s status and schedule. But Dillon Danis might be at his reach and considering what they’ve both shown in their respective careers, the fight would be at Paul’s advantage.