Oscar De La Hoya vs Vitor Belfort Exhibition Boxing Match Set For September 11th

Oscar De La Hoya said that he was looking for a UFC fighter to face in his return to the ring. It seems that he has found his foe, and it comes in the form of an exhibition match against former champ Vitor Belfort.

De La Hoya had been discussing the idea of a return for some time, but had not been able to narrow down an opponent. However it seems that he has finally found someone to face him in the ring.

According to reports, he has signed to fight Belfort in a 12-round exhibition match, set for September 12th. The contest is to likely take place in Las Vegas, with 12oz gloves, airing on Triller PPV during a weekend-long event.

Sources: Oscar De La Hoya and former UFC champion Vitor Belfort have agreed to a @triller exhibition boxing match on Sept. 18, likely in Las Vegas. 12-ounce gloves. De La Hoya hasn’t competed at since 2008 loss to Manny Pacquiao. Belfort is tied for third-most finishes in UFC — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) June 17, 2021

De La Hoya vs Belfort Is One Part Of The Weekend

Apparently the bout between Oscar De La Hoya and Vitor Belfort is just a single part of this event. Triller is planning a weekend of festivities, which will include a fully filled boxing card, as well as concerts and a rap battle.

The current lineup is to feature Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, as well as numerous other rumored musical acts. This falls in line with the formula that Triller has set up in the past, having performances from Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, and more.

This will be the first fight for Oscar De La Hoya, since his 2008 loss to Manny Pacquiao. At 48 years old, he will be facing someone in Vitor Belfort, who last competed at 185lb, which is roughly 40lb heavier than Oscar’s last outing in the ring.

More details are sure to come about this fight, including a venue, a full fight card, and weights for the fighters.