Georges St Pierre Confirms Dana White Said NO to Boxing Bout Against Oscar De La Hoya on Triller

Three days ago, UFC President Dana White spoke to the media after UFC 262 and ripped the Triller Fight Club for their business model. Additionally, in response to Triller Fight Club CEO Ryan Kavanaugh, Dana White blocked a potential boxing matchup between Georges St Pierre and Oscar De La Hoya. Now, St Pierre has confirmed that Dana has indeed blocked GSP from participating in Triller events.

Dana White vs Triller

Dana has voiced his opinions on Triller’s product, stating that although their business model makes money, it’s much different from the elite competition shown during UFC broadcasts. Kavanaugh posted on social media that Dana White stopped St Pierre from competing in a Triller card boxing match against Oscar De La Hoya.

Georges St Pierre Speaks on Dana White Blocking Boxing Match

Speaking to cinema blend, GSP confirmed the notion that Dana blocked the fight. In the opinion of Georges, not allowing him to fight De La Hoya ruins a dream of his and takes money away from charitable causes.

“I understand that Dana didn’t want me to fight,” St-Pierre said “However, it would have been fun. Because my career as a professional fighter, to become the best in the world in mixed martial arts, is done. I’m turning 40 years old tomorrow; I’m going to be 40 years old. It’s a young man’s game. However, to rather fight a boxing match under the rules that Triller put on against the legendary Oscar De La Hoya? For me, it would have been a dream come true, because he is my second favorite boxer of all time, behind ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard. “Plus, a lot of the money made would have been given to charity. So it would have been for a good cause, just to show that we don’t take ourselves too seriously. And it would have been serious competition because you say, I play basketball, I play hockey, but you don’t ‘play’ fighting. It would have been fun.”

Burning Potential Bridges

It's safe to say that Dana White will never conduct business with Triller, especially with Kavanaugh at the helm of business operations. If the CEO continues to bait Dana into business decisions, expect GSP never to fight again.

