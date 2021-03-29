Oscar De La Hoya To Return Against UFC Fighter On July 3, Part Of Multi-Fight Deal With Triller

Oscar De La Hoya is back. Not even age can prevent this man from entering a boxing ring and not just as a promoter, but once again as a fighter.

The Mic Drop

De La Hoya announced his comeback to combat at the Triller Fight Club: Paul vs Askren virtual presser. Speaking to rapper Snoop Dogg, the 48-year-old would break the big news… followed by a mic drop.

“July 3rd, I’m making my comeback.” said De La Hoya.

“The Golden Boy” hasn’t boxed in 13 years. His last fight would be a loss against all-time great, Manny Pacquiao. De La Hoya would later return to the ring in 2018, not as a boxer, but as a promoter for his own “Golden Boy Promotions.”

.@OscarDeLaHoya joins @SnoopDogg on stage to announce his return to active boxing on July 3rd during today's Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren press conference on @Triller. Watch full press conference: https://t.co/pwdJ5m65jB pic.twitter.com/rpALofyh8F — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 26, 2021

It was later revealed by ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi that the Mexican boxer’s return would take place in not just one but multiple fights under Triller.

Ryan Kavanaugh, CEO of Triller parent company Proxima Media, told ESPN that Oscar De La Hoya’s July 3 comeback fight is likely to take place in Texas, potentially AT&T Stadium. Triller ideally wants a “big” UFC name for the opponent, Kavanaugh said.



Ryan Kavanaugh, CEO of Triller parent company Proxima Media, told ESPN that Oscar De La Hoya’s July 3 comeback fight is likely to take place in Texas, potentially AT&T Stadium. Triller ideally wants a “big” UFC name for the opponent, Kavanaugh said. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 26, 2021

The AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas is currently being targeted to host De La Hoya’s welcome home party. The question now lies with who shall crash “The Golden Boy’s” party?

Paging The UFC

With the targeted date and venue set on the dartboard, Triller is looking for a bullseye. The company is aiming for a UFC fighter to throw down against the former champion inside the ring.

This isn’t much of a surprise considering Triller pieced together UFC star Ben Askren against YouTuber Jake Paul for their April 17th puzzle. Now, they look to replicate the spectacle for this summer.

It’s Showtime

Malki Kawa, a manager of many UFC stars, was quick to call De La Hoya’s bluff on social media.

Oscar is capping. I offered up @Showtimepettis to fight him and he turned him down. Pettis is such a g, he wanted to fight him in April, go to @ProFightLeague tournament in May. OSCAR SAID NO!!! pic.twitter.com/Ji1Kq9ZQIJ — malki kawa (@malkikawa) March 27, 2021

Kawa claims that the boxer declined an offer to fight former UFC champion Anthony Pettis. He would also state Pettis was ready to make his boxing debut in April, one month before his PFL entrance in May.

Joining The Others

Despite not having an MMA fighter booked for the event yet, De La Hoya will make history, joining legends like Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr, Evander Holyfield, and Floyd Mayweather Jr in coming out of retirement for exhibition matches.

With an approved boxing license in hand, De La Hoya is ready to ripple some waves in the fight game.

“I have been training.” said the boxer last October. “I seriously feel incredible. I feel amazing. With me, I always fought the very best, and why not? None of this ducking fighters like the way fighters duck everyone today. They make it impossible because they price themselves out. It’s a huge problem … George Foreman did it, and I think I can do it as well … I feel like a million, million bucks. It’s crazy.”