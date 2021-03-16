Sean O’Malley Trolls “Undefeated Record” Being Put on the Line Against Thomas Almeida at UFC 260

Sean O’Malley continues to be in denial about his defeat to Marlon Vera. At this point, he’s just trolling. Recently, O’Malley stated that he will be putting his undefeated record on the line as he heads into battle against Thomas Almeida at UFC 260.

Sean O’Malley Explains Marlon Vera Loss

Going into their co-main event fight, O’Malley was foreseen to easily defeat Vera. However, an injury to his ankle and foot, leading to him being on his back and blasted by hard ground and pound shots, resulting in his first-ever professional loss. And, on his podcast, he spoke about the loss and how his future still looks brighter than Vera’s, despite losing to him.

O’Malley on Undefeated Record

Vera quickly moved on and never truly considered an O’Malley rematch. Now, “Suga” Sean will do the same at UFC 260. Poking fun at his loss, O’Malley took to Twitter to hype the fight.

2 fuckin weeks till I put my undefeated record on the line. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) March 13, 2021

“2 f**kin weeks till I put my undefeated record on the line,” wrote O’Malley.

O’Malley had an intriguing initial viewpoint after losing to Veria. Firstly, instead of taking the loss, he described the defeat as his body giving up on him, rather than Vera beating him fair and square. Furthermore, that his stardom would continue to rise while Marlon descended to the preliminary portion of televised events.

UFC 260

Sean O’Malley will return to the UFC octagon to face Thomas Almeida at UFC 260. UFC 260 will be headlined by Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou in a rematch for the heavyweight title. The event takes place on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at a location that has yet to be determined.

Now that “Sugar” Sean doesn’t have the pressures of staying undefeated, he’ll be able to approach the Almeida fight differently. And, although Almeida is currently on a 3 fight losing streak, he’s still one of the best fighters in the UFC’s deep bantamweight division.