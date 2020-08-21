At UFC 252, Marlon “Chito” Vera won via a contentious TKO against Sean O’Malley. However, despite the nature of the fight, he feels the win is fairly his and has no interest in a rematch. However, O’Malley, on the other hand, has an interesting perspective when it comes to the loss. He based the future of their careers off of their potential, rather than the outcome of their clash.

Sean O’Malley Explains Marlon Vera Loss

Going into their co-main event fight, O’Malley was foreseen to easily defeat Vera. However, an injury to his ankle and foot, leading to him being on his back and blasted by hard ground and pound shots, resulting in his first-ever professional loss. And, on his podcast, he spoke about the loss and how his future still looks brighter than Vera’s, despite losing to him.

“Let’s look at his (Marlon Vera’s) career in five years, let’s look at mine,” O’Malley said. “I’m going to be f**king world champion, he’s going to be a f**king journeyman. That’s just what his style is. He wins some, he loses some. He’s slow, but he’s gritty, so he’s going to be able to finish some people after they beat him up for a while. The way his pace was, super slow like that, and I was exploding into shots, I wasn’t gonna get tired and I was just gonna beat his ass. “I don’t know if I was gonna get a finish in that first round. He was tough and he was patient, which was fine because that’s easier for me, he wasn’t doing anything, he was standing there. It f**king sucks. Dude, I knockout Eddie Wineland, like peace – that was easy. He gets lucky and beats me and jumps up like he just f*cking won the lottery. That just showed me what kind of a bitch he was.“

Believing the Excuses

As the conversation progressed, O’Malley explained how his ankle wraps limited his mobility throughout the match. And, were the reasoning for the ankle injury.

Are fans buying Sean O’Malley’s reasoning for the loss? Or, did Vera win fair and square?