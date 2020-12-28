Sean O’Malley Has No Interest In Marlon Vera Rematch: ‘Like Fighting Someone Backwards’

Sean O’Malley has no interest in fighting Marlon Vera again — at least, for the time being.

O’Malley suffered his first professional defeat against Vera when they clashed in the co-main event of UFC 252 in August. After getting his foot injured by Vera earlier in the fight, O’Malley was eventually finished on the ground by the Ecuadorian who earned a first-round TKO victory.

Despite the conclusive end to the fight, “Sugar” has been in denial about the defeat as he maintains he is undefeated while continually taking shots at Vera who he still views as an inferior fighter.

The most recent case was following UFC Vegas 17 earlier this month when O’Malley tweeted that Vera sucked following his unanimous decision defeat to Jose Aldo.

Going over Vera’s fight with Aldo on his YouTube channel, O’Malley also appeared to have an interest in rematching “Chito” in the past. But that’s not the case anymore.

“It [the fight with Aldo] made me realize, I wanted that rematch so… For me to rematch him, he’ll have to be on a win streak,” O’Malley said. “It’ll have to make sense. I feel like I’m just a different level fighter. That would be like fighting someone backwards. “He said there’s not enough money in the world to fight me again but dude, if he loses another fight and he’s like, ‘I want to fight Sean’ — he’s about to be Chito ‘Prelim’ Vera. He’s about to be back on the prelims, dude.”

O’Malley: Vera Is Tough

Despite what will likely be plenty of criticism heading O’Malley’s way for these latest comments, he did give credit to Vera for his toughness in being able to handle some of the punishment Aldo dealt out — including some lethal body shots.

In fact, O’Malley wasn’t even completely sure if Aldo had won the fight by the end of the contest.

“… He’s [Vera] tough as f*ck! Jose looked good too. Aldo looked good. Super good,” O’Malley added. “… It was a close fight. I didn’t know who they were going to give it to, to be honest. I thought Aldo had done enough but I really wasn’t sure.”

That said, toughness only goes so far and it doesn’t seem like O’Malley is that eager to avenge his sole career defeat. For now, that is.