Charles Oliveira Knocks Out (TKO) Michael Chandler, Becomes UFC Lightweight Champion – UFC 262 Results (Highlights)

The biggest prize of the night is on the line. After Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira exit the octagon in this main event bout, the UFC will crown a new lightweight champion. The vacated championship is up for grabs after a long reign for now-retired former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Round: 1

The men touch gloves and meet in the center of the octagon. Oliveira starts with low kicks in an effort to compromise Chandler’s lead leg. Charles goes for a takedown and Chandler slaps on a guillotine.

Oliveira reverses and takes the back. Chandler fights the arms but Charles gets his hooks in. Chandler slams himself into a body triangle and Charles fights from his back.

Chandler finally gets up and then men are back standing. Chandler rocks Charles and lands vicious ground and pound. The round ends with Mike standing over Oliveira.

10-9 Chandler

Round: 2

Oliveira lands a left hook at the beginning of the round and rocks Chandler. He lands a furious flurry and knocks out Chandler.

The fight is over.

Official Result: Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 0:19

Check the “Highlights” Below: