The UFC is back in action this weekend, with an exciting Fight Night card. This is the complete results from the UFC on ESPN 15 weigh-ins.

Going down at the UFC Apex Center, in Las Vegas, this weekend’s UFC on ESPN 15 features a key matchup in the ultra stacked bantamweight division. Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar looks to start a new chapter in his career by dropping to 135lb. However, looking to spoil his night is the ever-tough Pedro Munhoz. To be honest, this is not the most stacked card, but there are some good gems scattered throughout, including a light heavyweight co-main event with Alonzo Menifield and Ovince Saint Preux.

UFC on ESPN 15 Weigh In Results

As always, before the fighters step into the Octagon on Saturday night, they must first weigh in on Friday morning for the early weigh-ins. A lean Frankie Edgar made the bantamweight limit successful, for the first time in his career, which will set up his fight with Pedro Munhoz, who also made weight. Trevin Jones came in heavy for his 140lb catchweight bout with Timur Valiev, but was able to shed the extra weight within the one hour grace period, successfully making weight. Calen Born failed to make it to the scale for his fight with Dwight Grant, withdrawing from the fight.

Below are the full results of the UFC on ESPN 15 Weigh In:

UFC on ESPN 15 Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT)

Pedro Munhoz (136lb) vs Frankie Edgar (135.5lb)

Alonzo Menifield (204.5lb) vs Ovince Saint Preux (205.5lb)

Marcin Prachnio (205.5lb) vs Mike Rodriguez (205.5lb)

Mariya Agapova (125.5lb) vs Shana Dobson (126lb)

Daniel Rodriguez (170.5lb) vs Takashi Sato (170.5lb)

UFC on ESPN 15 Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT)

Mizuki Inoue (115.5lb) vs Amanda Lemos (115.5lb)

Austin Hubbard (156lb) vs Joe Solecki (155.5lb)

Dwight Grant (169.5lb) vs Calen Born (lb)

Ike Villanueva (205.5lb) vs Jordan Wright (200lb)

Carlton Minus (170lb) vs Matthew Semelsberger (170lb)

Trevin Jones (139.5) vs. Timur Valiev (140) (140lb catchweight bout)

