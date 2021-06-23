Belal Muhammad Wants Fight Against Colby Covington: “The hatred I have for that guy is levels above Leon”

Belal Muhammad is striving for a matchup against Colby Covington. After defeating Demian Maia at UFC 263, Belal believes that Covington doesn’t deserve his rankings.

The welterweight division continues to shift, and it all starts with having an active champion. Kamaru Usman has set the standard for all 170lb fighters, and they’re all gunning for a matchup against him.

So far, Usman has defeated the top three fighters in the division. However, UFC President Dana White believes that Colby Covington will be the next person to face Usman inside the octagon.

Belal Muhammad on Colby Covington Ranking

The idea of Covington getting a rematch didn’t sit well with MMA fans, nor with Belal Muhammad. Speaking to the media, Belal explained how Colby’s inactivity should be a factor in deciding who gets a title fight.

“I still don’t understand why Colby’s getting the title fight,” Muhammad said. “Yeah, it was a great fight, but you got your jaw broken and you’ve been sitting on the sidelines ever since that fight.” “Usman fought three times since that fight, and you’re just sitting out,” Muhammad continued. “It’s not like you’re a huge pay-per-view draw. It’s not like if I’m Usman, I’m like, ‘Yeah, let me get that Colby fight, I’m gonna get 800,00 pay-per-views.’ The first one did 200,000 pay-per-views, so it’s not like you’re gonna make a big payday with that, regardless.”

Expressing Hatred for Covington

He continued by stating how badly he wants to step inside of the octagon with Colby. Furthermore, he revealed that the hatred he has for Covington is even more profound than his rivalry with Leon Edwards.

“The hatred I have for that guy is levels above Leon. Of course I want Leon back just because the way that one ended, but Colby’s still a level above him. “I’ve been calling out Colby since I fought in Australia against Tim Means. I’ve always wanted to fight Colby Covington. With this last fight showing that I can defend a takedown, it shows people that it will be a great matchup.”

Do fans want to see Muhammad vs. Covington?