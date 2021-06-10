(Video) Belal Muhammad Explains Wanting Leon Edwards to Lose to Nate Diaz

Belal Muhammad is admittedly salty that he wasn’t able to get a rematch against Leon Edwards. So much so that Belal is rooting for Nate Diaz to defeat him in their upcoming match at UFC 263.

Their First Encounter

Muhammad last faced Edwards in their primary event fight at UFC Vegas 21. The war was the return of Leon after a long layoff due to covid, visa issues, and opponent pull-outs.

During the fight, Leon was seemingly winning the battle. He was even able to rock Belal with a head kick at the end of the first round. Upon approaching a foreseen victory, Muhammad looked to turn things around in the second round. But Leon ended up poking Belal in the eye, making him unable to finish the fight, resulting in a no-contest.

Belal Muhammad Speaks on Edwards vs. Diaz

To this day, Belal has wanted to get his rematch against Edwards. Speaking to the media, he explained why he hopes Nate Diaz defeats Leon Edwards.

“For Leon Edwards, people are probably like, ‘Who is this guy?’ Fighters know he is on a nine-fight winning streak but fans don’t know because he has no personality. He’s bland when he talks,” said Belal. “I’m sitting there rooting for Nate Diaz because if Leon loses, I’m going to be calling him out right away,” he continued. “Especially because we’re on the same card. If he loses, I think it’s a fight that makes sense if I come off this fight healthy and beating Demian Maia,” he added. “I’ve always wanted that Vicente Luque fight back, but definitely if Leon loses I want that one for sure. Other than that, I come out of this one and I want Luque.”

Perhaps if Belal can defeat Maia, the rematch against Leon will be undeniable, especially if Edwards loses to Nate Diaz in the way that Muhammad hopes.