UFC Vegas 20 Results: Thiago Moises Upsets Alexander Hernandez, Wins By UD

The UFC is back tonight live from the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. To end the undercard on a high note, two action fighters meet in the lightweight division. The BJJ artist Thiago Moises (14-4) faces off against the rising contender Alexander Hernandez (12-3).

Round 1

Both fighters come out in the orthodox stance, Moises opens up with a body kick. Hernandez takes the center of the cage and starts landing immediately. Hernandez looks to be the aggressor in this round and switches to southpaw. Back to orthodox for Hernandez who uses his feints to keep Mioses guessing. Moises lands a nice leg kick. Moises lands another leg kick but Hernandez comes back with a body kick. Head kick blocked by Moises. Another leg kick lands for Moises, he then eats a calf kick from Hernandez. Spinning kick misses for Moises, he looks to pick up the pace at the end of the round. Moises lands a nice left hand followed by a right hook.

10-9 Moises

Round 2

Moises has the momentum going for him at the start of the round. He lands a body kick and an intercepting right hook. Hernandez comes back with a calf kick but eats a right hand. Another good calf kick lands for Hernandez. Moises takes control of the center and lands a jab followed by a right hand. Hernandez goes to the body and Moises comes back with a right hook. Spinning kick blocked by Hernandez. Moises lands a nice right hand that hurts Hernandez. Nice combination from Moises after a leg kick from Hernandez.

10-9 Moises

Round 3

Hernandez looks to be aggressive in this round but gets countered immediately. Right hand barely misses for Moises, he comes back with a jab. Moises dives for a takedown but fails. Calf kick lands for Hernandez. Moises trips Hernandez but he gets back to his feet. Calf kick from Moises followed by a right hand. Hernandez’s punches fall just short of Moises and he gets countered once again. Big right hand from Moises who now looks to pick up the pace. Nice leg kicks land for Moises, he takes the center of the cage and lands a solid jab.

10-9 Moises

Official results: Thiago Moises defeats Alexander Hernandez by unanimous decision (30-27×2; 29-28).

You can check out the highlights below:

Loading up late 💥 @ThiagoMoisesMMA put his foot on the pedal to close RD 1. #UFCVegas20 pic.twitter.com/XLplXrHgWY — UFC (@ufc) February 28, 2021

The output in this one 🤯 Neither lightweight will give an inch as we close RD 3. #UFCVegas20 pic.twitter.com/EsUHsMS1id — UFC (@ufc) February 28, 2021