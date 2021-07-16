UFC Vegas 31 Weigh-Ins: Islam Makhachev vs Thiago Moises Set, Miesha Tate Makes Weight For Comeback

UFC Vegas 31: Islam Makhachev vs Thiago Moises goes down at the Apex Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 17th. This is the complete results of Friday’s early weigh-ins.

This weekend’s UFC event sees one of the most highly touted prospects in the promotion today, headlining his first card. Khabib Nurmagomedov protege, Islam Makhachev faces Thiago Moises in his second bout of 2021.

The co-main event is equally anticipated, as it marks the return of former bantamweight champion and fan favorite Miesha Tate. She returns from her 5 year retirement and squares up against Marion Reneau.

UFC Vegas 31 Complete Weigh-In Results

From the start of the UFC Vegas 31 weigh-ins on Friday morning, a huge influx of athletes took to the scales. The first of these were both men competing in the main event, each coming in under the lightweight limit, but they were shortly followed by Miesha Tate, who made championship weight in her return.

All in all, 22 fighters would take the scales, attempting to make their marks, and each man and woman was able to successfully weigh in, with no misses. With this not being an event with fans in attendance, there is no ceremonial weigh-ins, so the fighters squared up after the weigh-ins concluded.

Below are the complete weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 31: Islam Makhachev vs Thiago Moises:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10pm EST/7pm PST)

Islam Makhachev (155.5lb) vs Thiago Moises (156lb)

Marion Reneau (136lb) vs Miesha Tate (135lb)

Jeremy Stephens (156lb) vs Mateusz Gamrot (155.5lb)

Rodolfo Vieira (185lb) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5lb)

Gabriel Benitez (146lb) vs Billy Quarantilllo (145.5lb)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 7pm EST/4pm PST)

Daniel Rodriguez (171lb) vs Preston Parsons (169.5lb)

Amanda Lemos (115.5lb) vs Montserrat Ruiz (113.5lb)

Khalid Taha (135.5lb) vs Sergey Morozov (135lb)

Miles Johns (135.5lb) vs Anderson Dos Santos (135.5lb)

Fransisco Figueiredo (125.5lb) vs Malcom Gordon (125.5lb)

Alan Baudot (246lb) vs Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira (259lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs