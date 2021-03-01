Ciryl Gane ‘Confident’ That He Can Be Champ By The End Of 2022

Over the weekend, Ciryl Gane got the biggest win of his career so far, with a victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Now he believes that it will be a short time before he has UFC gold wrapped around his waist.

Heading into the event, this was the first time Gane found himself in a main event spot. He was taking on one of the top ranked heavyweights in the world, who went into the fight having gone 4-1 in his last five.

In the end, Ciryl would fairly easily get the decision victory over Rozenstruik, although he did not win favor with the fans. The bout was rather uneventful, with many voicing their displeasure after the fact.

Ciryl Gane Plans To Be Champ By Next Year’s End

In spite of the lackluster performance and backlash received in this win, Ciryl Gane is not holding any grudges. He is simply moving on to the next step, which will bring him closer to a shot at the heavyweight title.

While there is still a lot of stuff to figure out at the top of the heavyweight division, Ciryl is not far from the title picture. In fact, when asked in a recent interview if he thought he could be champ by the end of next year, his answer did not lack in confidence.

“At the moment, we did well in three years. Every step, it’s a new challenge. It’s a real new challenge, it’s a real step for me,” Gane said. “So I think I can do it. I think I can do it. I think yes, I think I can do it. For me, I’m confident in my strengths and I think everything is possible when you are like that.”

Before Ciryl Gane can even be considered for the heavyweight title, there is still Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou, plus Jon Jones who will likely face the winner. It will be interesting to see who Ciryl faces next. and if he can securely plant himself as a top contender.