Alexander Hernandez Puts Mike Breeden To Sleep – UFC Vegas 38 Results (Highlights)

Alexander Hernandez scored a big-time finish over Mike Breeden at UFC Vegas 38.

Alexander Hernandez needed a bounce back in the worst way and he found it at UFC Vegas 38. The action was held inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hernandez went one-on-one with Mike Breeden.

Round 1

A leg kick got the fight started for Mike Breeden. Alex Hernandez had an early takedown attempt stuffed. Breeden’s aggression didn’t pay off as he was rocked by a punch. Hernandez swarmed and knocked his opponent’s mouthguard out. Soon, Breeden himself would be knocked out. Hernandez scored the KO win courtesy of a right hand.

Official result: Alexander Hernandez def. Mike Breeden via KO (punch) – R1, 1:20

Check the Highlights below:

