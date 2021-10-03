Krzysztof Jotko Outlasts Misha Cirkunov In Las Vegas – UFC Vegas 38 Results (Highlights)

Krzysztof Jotko did enough to secure the victory over Misha Cirkunov at UFC Vegas 38. The action emanated from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

A leg kick was there for Jotko. Cirkunov got Jotko down to the mat with the takedown but it was just for a split second. Cirkunov had Jotko’s back against the fence momentarily but he broke free. Nothing of significance landed for either man in the opening frame. They did tie up again near the end of the round.

Round 2

Jotko appeared to be more active in the second stanza. He landed a combination, which was the most significant amount of offense up to this point. Cirkunov seemed content with tying him up but he wasn’t able to capitalize on those clinches. Cirkunov landed a jab after the two separated. Jotko connected with a punch that caused Cirkunov to once again go for the clinch.

Round 3

Cirkunov finally got his single-leg takedown in the final round. Jotko got back to his feet but Cirkunov stuck to him like glue. They separated until Jotko went for his own takedown. The action was temporarily halted as Cirkunov was accidentally poked in the eye. The action resumed with Jotko pushing the pace more near the end. The bout went the distance.

Two of the three judges scored the fight for Jotko, who emerged victorious by way of split decision.

Official result: Krzysztof Jotko def. Misha Cirkunov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

