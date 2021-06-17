Mirko Cro Cop Still Has Deadly Kicks At 46 Years Old (VIDEO)

It may have been a few years since the last time Mirko Cro Cop fought in MMA, but he still hits the gym. He showed that in a big way with a recent update that displayed his legendary kicks in full force.

During his time in the sport became known for his insanely effective kicks. His skills are perfectly summed up with the catchphrase that he became so famous for: “right leg, hospital; left leg, cemetery.”

Nowadays Mirko is 46 years old and has not fought since 2019. However he showed with a recent post to his Instagram, that he still has some power in his hands and his legs, with a video of the Croatian crushing the heavy bag.

“Still sharp 👊” he wrote.

Mirko Cro Cop Is A Legend

It is extremely impressive to see Mirko Cro Cop having this type of impressive power and skill at his age. Then again, when you look at his resume, it makes sense that he would still be able to perform at this level.

The Croatian legend has fought under a wide array of major promotion, ranging from Pride, to the UFC, Bellator, and Rizin, to name a few. While he was forced to retire after having a stroke, he went out on a 9-fight winning streak since 2014, after beating UFC vet Roy Nelson.

Mirko Cro Cop has had a widely impressive and long standing career in combat sports, starting with his career in kickboxing. While his UFC run was marred with a variety of drug testing failures and other setbacks, it is impossible to deny his place in the history books.

At 46 years old, he seems to still pack a punch… and a kick for that matter. He may not be able to compete anymore, but this is still a man that you would not want to cross in the streets.