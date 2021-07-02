Michael Chiesa: Colby Covington ‘Is A S—t Human Being’ And Does Not Deserve Title Shot

It seems that Kamaru Usman will be putting his title on the line in a rematch with Colby Covington. However it is safe to say that Michael Chiesa is not too happy about this happening.

Chiesa is sitting at number six in the UFC’s welterweight rankings, as he prepares to face off against number 5 ranked Vicente Luque. This is a bout that could very easily determine the next title challenger, to face the winner of the apparent Usman vs Covington 2 title fight.

However speaking in a recent interview, Michael explained that he does not think Colby is deserving of that next title shot. In an expletive filled response, he explained that he does not think the fact that Colby has only fought once since his first fight with Usman is enough to warrant another title shot.

“I think whoever wins between me and Luque should be next. I don’t even want to say the guy’s name, because you know who’s name I’m going to say next. I don’t this f—king guy should be able to win one fight in a year and sit on the sidelines,” Chiesa said. “Think about the things that he says. He’s just out here offending people’s families, offending people’s religions. He’s just sitting on the sidelines making himself look like an a—hole. And not to mention, he didn’t even draw that many numbers. He thinks he’s this huge pay-per-view draw… F—k Colby Covington. “I think he’s a fierce competitor, but I just think he’s a s—t human being,” Chiesa added. “I think guys like me and Luque, and Leon Edwards, these guys that are actively fighting and trying to become number one contender, we should be rewarded with the opportunity to fight the champion. “It shouldn’t be the guy that lost, and won one fight, and just sits on the sidelines. That’s not enough.”

Michael Chiesa Previews Vicente Luque Fight

Michael Chiesa looks to get back to action by facing Vicente Luque at UFC 265. Mike will look to add a fifth win to his current streak, while the Brazilian looks to make it four in a row and keep the momentum from his big win over Tyron Woodley.

While “The Maverick” is not a fan of Colby Covington, he is far more respectful towards Vicente. In fact, he feels like this fight is going to be one of the toughest matchups of his entire career.

“I will say this right now, I think Vicente Luque is bar-none, hands down the most dangerous guy that I’ve been matched up with, to date. He’s the guy that won nine of his last ten with 8 finishes. He rattles off these performance bonuses all the time,” Chiesa explained. “He’s really dangerous, he’s got power in his hands, he’s very disciplined with his standup. You don’t see him make a lot of mistakes. You don’t. He’s fundamentally sound. I feel like he stays within the basics, and I’m not saying that in a derogatory way. Basics win fights, and he’s very good at the meat and potatoes, when it comes to stand-up. He’s got really, really good defense… “I think that this is the most dangerous guy I’ve faced to date, and I can’t make a single tactical error in this fight if I want to win,” Chiesa continued. “I have to be on point. I cannot make a mistake, because this is a guy, when you watch film on him, guys will have great fights against him until they make one small minor error, and it changes the whole momentum of the fight.”

How do you see Michael Chiesa vs Vicente Luque going down? Does the winner of this fight deserve the next crack at the welterweight title?