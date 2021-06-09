Dana White: Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz Winner Gets Title Shot ‘After Colby Covington’

Dana White is making the rounds, spreading the word about some upcoming bouts of huge magnitude. He recently revealed when the 145lb title will be up for grabs, as well as how the Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz winner fits into the welterweight title picture.

Ahead of this weekend’s massive UFC 263 card, White has been making the rounds with media, discussing the fights and what is to come in the next few months. This has led to some pretty interesting updates.

Firstly, we saw him mock Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul, and admit that Nick Diaz will likely fight in 2021. The UFC President was also heard firing back at Paulo Costa’s recent comments, and shooting down the idea of fighter benefits post-retirement.

Dana White Confirms Featherweight Title For UFC 266

This was far from the end of the interesting information that Dana White has provided media this week. He also revealed the expected date of the featherweight title clash between TUF coaches Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega.

Speaking in a recent interview, the bossman explained that the current plan for the two to face off at UFC 266 in September. That being said, there is no word on where the fight will take place yet, with the promotion hoping to have it booked in London.

“Yeah that is 266,” White said. “266 we don’t know (a location) yet. You’re talking about the end of September for that fight, so who knows… Listen, everything seems like it’s moving in the right direction. I don’t know about Canada and Australia, but everything else looks like it’s going in the right direction.”

What’s Next For Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz Winner?

Long before UFC 266, we have UFC 263 going down this weekend. Dana White could hardly contain his excitement for the first ever five-round non-title, non-main event in UFC history between Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz.

Dana has gone on record as saying that Colby Covington will be next to face Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title, but some have wondered if the winner of this bout could jump the queue. However the UFC President made it clear that Colby is the number one contender, and this weekend’s winner gets the shot after that.

“Yeah, I mean Colby’ the number one contender. We did the Masvidal fight, Usman wanted that fight back. The fight with Colby and Usman’s one of the best fights I’ve ever seen in my life. He’s the number one contender. It’s the fight to make,” White said. “This is a big fight for those guys. Whoever wins is next after Colby.”

What do you make of these recent updates from Dana White? How do you see these massive upcoming fights playing out?