Michael Bisping On Jon Jones Arrest: ‘It’s Absolutely F—king Disgusting, As A Man, As A Fighter, As A Human Being’

The recent arrest of Jon Jones has certainly changed a lot of the perception surrounding the former light heavyweight champ. It is safe to say that Michael Bisping is not happy with the allegations that are levied against Jon.

Initially Bisping was hesitant to talk about Jones’s most recent arrest, simply because there were few details known at first. However that has all changed now that the police report has revealed concerning circumstances and disturbing accusations of domestic violence levied against the former champ.

Speaking in a Q&A on his YouTube channel, the UFC Hall of Famer tore into Jon for these allegations against him. He says that while Jon may have gotten away with things in the past, if these allegations against Jon are true he can not get off without repercussions this time.

“I really believe Jon Jones is being condemned… Now the details have emerged, it looks disgusting. Listen, I’m not a guy that tolerates domestic abuse. I’m not a guy that’s ever laid a finger on a woman, or touched my wife, or a girlfriend, or ever anything in my life. I saw a bit of that as a kid and I don’t like it. I’m obviously highly against it,” Bisping said. “When you’re Jon Jones, f—k me, possibly the greatest fighter that’s ever lived, then there’s no excuse for it. So I don’t think he’s getting away with it. I don’t think people’s balls have shriveled. I think we’re waiting for the full case to come out, but that’s disgusting. “It’s absolutely f—king disgusting as a man, as a fighter, as a human being, there is no place for that in the world.”

Michael Bisping Says Khabib Is Not The GOAT

There is always a discussion in MMA about who the greatest fighter of all time might be. Many people point to undefeated former lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov as the GOAT, but Michael Bisping disagrees.

He says that because Khabib retired so early in his career, that he can not be the GOAT. Mike explains that the number of title defenses he has is not enough to stack up against the other contenders in this discussion.

“He did (retire too early to be the GOAT),” Bisping said. “Khabib did retire too early. The only reason is, he was on track, but he only defended the belt three times. When you compare to that to Jones, to Georges St-Pierre, to Anderson Silva… That doesn’t make him any less of a fighter, it just means that the body of work isn’t quite as comparable.”

These are some bold comments from Michael Bisping. Whether you are in agreement with him or not, it is hard to disagree that he makes objectively good points.