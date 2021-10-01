Demian Maia: Khabib Nurmagomedov Is The Best Of All Time

Demian Maia believes that Khabib Nurmagomedov can be considered the best MMA fighter of all time.

Nurmagomedov’s legacy is sealed. He dominated the UFC Lightweight division and retired with a perfect pro MMA record of 29-0. He also retired as the UFC Lightweight Champion.

During a chat with Mike Swick on his podcast, Maia revealed he thinks Khabib is the greatest to ever lace up the gloves.

“Man, Khabib for me is the best of all time. He’s great.”

Maia then recalled the story of one of his coaches, Leonardo Vieira, telling him back in 2012 that Khabib would become a champion.

“Leo was with me and we were training at I think it was MGM or Mandalay Bay. We had our room to train and Khabib was in the same room. Leo spoke to him because Leo’s brother trains the AKA guys, Cormier, Rockhold, and Khabib too. Leo, the brothers, know Khabib and Leo told me, ‘man this kid is great, he will be champion one day.'”

One Last Fight Against Nick Or Nate Diaz?

Maia recently fought out of his UFC contract. While the BJJ practitioner initially planned to retire, he wants to have one last fight before hanging up his gloves. He mentioned Nick and Nate Diaz as his potential final opponent.

“Cerrone would be great and Nate, he asked about a fight after his last fight also. Some people are talking about Nick Diaz now, so it all depends on the UFC. It’s no secret that I wanna do one more fight and then it will be the last.”

It remains to be seen whether or not the UFC will grant Maia one last fight. Most agree that Demian Maia deserves to ride off into the sunset the way that he wishes. Will the UFC allow it to happen?