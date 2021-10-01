AUDIO: Moments Leading To The Arrest Of Jon Jones

New police audio has been released following the recent arrest of former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones.

On Sept. 24, Jones was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. His fiancee, Jessie Moses, was allegedly seen with a bloody nose and mouth. The incident was said to have occurred in Caesars Palace.

MMAFighting has obtained audio from a conversation between a security guard and Las Vegas police. You can hear what transpired below.

“He’s actually a professional MMA fighter, Jonathan Jones, and she’s, like, refusing to go back to the room. We’re trying to assist her to help her grab her stuff, and she just will not go back. “It’s a little weird, because she’s trying to get assistance, but she’s refusing to go back up to the room.”

More Details On Arrest Of Jon Jones From Police Report

LVMPD detective, T. Byrd, had the following to say in an arrest report.

“She stated she was in her bed of the hotel room when Jonathan returned after being out drinking with his friends. She said he was aggressive but not violent with her. She would not go into detail about the aggressive behavior but said she did not feel safe in the room with him. She grabbed her three daughters and left the room. “Prior to getting her daughters, Jonathan grabbed her by the back of her hair and pulled her back toward the room. She said she didn’t feel like he was keeping her from leaving but said he didn’t want her to leave. She then got away from him, grabbed the kids and left the room. “She took us to the bedroom where she said the altercation took place. There was blood on the bed sheets, as well as shoes strewn about. There were two fresh tissues on the floor. … As Detectives were leaving, Jessie asked ‘so how long do I have until he is out?’ She still seemed very scared as to the release of Jonathan from jail.”

Jones ended up being released from jail on bond. His next court date is set for Oct. 26. This is just the latest incident in the long history of run-ins with the law for Jon Jones.

Jones has been preparing for a move to the heavyweight division. He even vacated the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in an effort to bulk up. UFC President Dana White wasn’t planning on talking business with “Bones” until 2022.

Now, all that matters is Jones’ legal problems.