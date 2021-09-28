Jon Jones Police Report Reveals He Allegedly Headbutted A Cop Car, Pulled Fiancé’s Hair

Hours after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, Jon Jones was arrested yet again, this time for domestic violence and damaging a vehicle. Now the police report has been released, painting a disturbing picture of this most recent transgression.

Jones was arrested by Las Vegas Metro in the early hours of Friday, September 24th, being charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle. After being held for 12-hours, Jon paid the $8,000 bond and was released.

Now the police report has been obtained, and it paints a disturbing picture of the situation.

Jon Jones Argued With His Fiancé

Police reportedly arrived at Cesar’s Palace after receiving reports of a white female with blood on her nose and mouth. Upon arriving at the scene, it was discovered that this victim was Jessie Moses, fiancé to Jon Jones.

While interviewing her, police learned that the suspect had left the building and another unit was sent out to look for him. She then detailed what had happened between her and the man who was picked up and identified as the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Moses stated to police that she and Jones did not argue, but he had gone out with some friends around 11:30 that evening, and when he returned he was angry. She was sleeping when he returned, but said that when he got back he was volatile, admitting that he got “a little bit” physical with her.

She claimed that Jon “touched the back of my head and pulled my hair a little bit but he did not hit me or anything,” before saying that he pulled her hair when she tried to leave. When asked about her swollen lip and the blood seen “around her lips, chin and all over her sweatshirt,” she told police that she was unaware that anything happened, saying that her lip were dry.

The report noted that Moses “seemed scared to even talk about” Jon Jones and what happened, with police only being called after a security guard at the front desk noticed her blood, and her kids asked him to call the cops. It was also noted that she declined to be recorded or fill out a voluntary statement, or to fill out a protection order against him, instead asking how long she had until Jon would be out.

“She still seemed very scared as to the release of Jonathan from jail,” the report said.

Jon Bashed His Head On A Police Car

While police were getting the statement from Moses, another unit had picked up Jon Jones, who identified himself after being apprehended. However it was alleged that while he was being arrested, he began resisting even to the point that he head butted the cruiser, denting the hood and scrapping the paint, which resulted in the felony charge of injuring or disabling a vehicle.

“As Jones was being detained, he became irate and smashed his head into the front hood of the [Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department] patrol vehicle leaving a medium size dent as well as chipping of some of the paint on the vehicle,” police wrote in the report.

It was then said that when Jon was being read his Miranda rights, he became “extremely agitated,” saying he would file a “huge lawsuit” against the department for arresting him “on the biggest night of his life.” They also noted that he would bounce between being angry, to acting calm, and crying.

When asked about the situation with Moses, Jon Jones denied physically attacking her, and had no knowledge about her bloody lip and nose, saying they had been dealing with some issues and they were “arguing about the tension between them.” He also stated that he told Moses that he was taking $10,000 and going to a strip club.

When told that he was being arrested, Jon reportedly joked about being arrested and said “he would like to take us all on and see what we could do.” He also joked about being able to escape the handcuffs, which prompted a warning from the officers that he would get tasered if he kept resisting, immediately changing his behavior.

It is important to remember that Jon Jones is innocent until proven guilty. That being said, there is no denying that this paints a rather disturbing picture of his alleged behavior, adding to the list of bad incidents that he has been involved in.