Michael Bisping Responds To Fight Challenge From Man Who Hit Him In New Orleans

Michael Bisping might be a retired fighter, but he is still a bad dude. The man who hit on in New Orleans might be finding that out soon, after challenging him to a fight.

The story goes that while Bisping was enjoying vacation in New Orleans, a random man came up and hit him in the face, because he thought Mike was filming him. Mike, being more mature than in his younger days and feeling like the strike was pretty weak, let the man go, only to find out he was hitting other people in the streets, too.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Michael’s co-host Luis Gomez revealed that the man heard Mike’s comments about him, and made a video response. Here he challenged the former middleweight champion to settle the score, man to man.

“Come to find out, (Bisping) was a UFC fighter, which I didn’t know was him,” the man said, before recounting his version of events. “To say I actually hit a UFC fighter, that s—t was crazy how it played out. Of course he’s going to sit there and say ‘Oh yeah, he hits like a b—ch, he’s a p—sy,’ this and that. Everybody’s going to talk their s—t, but Michael Bisping you a b—ch. If you want to, we’ll fight one on one or whatever. I’m down.”

Michael Bisping Responds

After laughing at and mocking the man throughout the whole thing, even bringing his wife and son down to watch too, Michael Bisping decides to respond to this man. It is safe to say he is not backing down from his challenge.

“I’m going to track him down. I’m going to get my peeps to do a little bit of IP tracking. I’m going to find this motherf—ker, I’m going to find him. I have a very particular set of skills. I will find you, and I will kill you,” he said, channeling his inner Liam Neeson.

Michael Bisping clarified that he is only joking and not making real death treats, before saying the man should take a look at himself and figure out why he was hitting people, and not just The Count, in the streets of New Orleans. In any case, this was a hilarious reaction, and it would be crazy to see them actually fight.