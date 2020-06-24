Both Michael Bisping and Chad Mendes are retired, and never even competed close to the same division. However they may be willing to fight each other after a recent aggressive exchange between the two.

Throughout his career, Bisping gained a reputation as being a trash talker. While this has endeared him to some people, other people do not enjoy this side to the former middleweight champion. One such example of the latter scenario is Tim Kennedy, who recently posted a throwback Thursday message to his Instagram, talking about the disdain he has for the Count, while bragging about beating him.

“On this day six years ago in the main event of the UFC Ultimate Fighter Finale I beat the living crap out of a foul mouthed a–hole who is to this day still talking s–t. I would care less except that he cheated in a fight against one of my friends, spit on another one of my friends, and then talks nonstop crap about the United States. So this dude has made it into my internal hall of douchebags.”

Apparently it was more than just Tim Kennedy who wanted to fire shots at Michael Bisping. Responding in the comments of that post, retired featherweight Chad Mendes decided to voice his opinions on the Brit. He absolutely blasted Mike, adding some insults to the remarks made by Tim.

Michael Bisping Fires Back

Bisping caught wind of these remarks from the former featherweight title challenger. Speaking on his Believe You Me podcast, Michael revealed that he was not too happy about these comments. In fact, it bothered him to the point that he sent Mendes a DM to tell him directly how he felt. He then proceeded to read the message he sent on-air for the world to hear.

“You little steroid cheating f–k,” Bisping said (h/t Bloody Elbow). “Don’t be sour because your career amounted to nothing. Ignorant and disrespectful? What, like disrespecting the sport by taking steroids by dishonoring yourself and your opponent in a sport that someone could die? Shame on you, you little dips–t.”

It is safe to say that Michael Bisping and Chad Mendes do not see eye to eye. Michael had been quite vocal about his frustrations with steroid use in the UFC, so it comes as no surprise that he brought up Chad’s USADA violation. That being said, there is clearly no love lost between the two.