Michael Bisping Fires Back At Fan Claiming He Lost To Anderson Silva

Bisping Tells Fan To Jog On

Don’t tell Michael Bisping he lost to Anderson Silva.

In the aftermath of Conor McGregor’s recent GOAT thread, Bisping took time to respond to the Irishman who sent a little dig his way by calling him a one-eyed fighter. Bisping stated that unlike McGregor, he actually defended his title and added that he also defeated the latter’s GOAT in Silva.

That led to a fan responding that “The Count” actually lost to Silva.

“Please… we like you, but you know that you lost that fight in that Flying Knee”

It turned out to be a bad move as the former middleweight champion fired back instantly.

“Incorrect f*ckface. Dropped me as the bell sounded, was down but not out, then I got up and won the next round so, you’re factually incorrect in everything you just typed. Anyway jog on.”

Bisping defeated Silva in the UFC London headliner back in January 2016.

Although there was some controversy in the aforementioned knee that dropped Bisping, it was right at the sound of the buzzer despite Silva’s celebrations.

The Briton, although dazed, would bounce back and win the next round to ultimately get the unanimous decision verdict. It was the biggest win of his career before he notably went on to defeat Luke Rockhold on short notice to win the middleweight title later that summer.