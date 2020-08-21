The former two-division UFC champion expressed himself regarding the handling of the pandemic by governments around the world and more specifically the Irish government.

The Irish man shared his opinion on twitter.

Is it too much to hope for responsibility and consistency from our leaders? We expect the men and women in government to be our role models. If they can't abide by their own standards to beat the virus, then we need new people in charge. No one is above this. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2020

“Is it too much to hope for responsibility and consistency from our leaders? We expect the men and women in government to be our role models. If they can’t abide by their own standards to beat the virus, then we need new people in charge. No one is above this.”

McGregor seems angry at the Irish government for the way they handled the spread of Covid19. He even hints at the possibility of a change in leadership. This is not the first time that Mcgregor expressed his discontent on that topic.

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1295805708479483907?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1295805708479483907%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2FTheNotoriousMMA2Fstatus2F1295805708479483907widget%3DTweet

McGregor has seemed to be very involved with the state of his country during the pandemic.

Regarding his future in MMA, the latest declarations from Dana White don’t seem to indicate that the Irish man is coming back to the octagon in the near future. According to the UFC president, Conor McGregor will not fight in 2020. But we could see McGregor back at any point in 2021. One big question remains: boxing or MMA?

There have been rumors of a potential boxing fight opposing Conor McGregor to Manny Pacquiao. His cryptic tweets towards Pacquiao and the fact that they both belong to the same managing company could indicate that this fight is more likely to happen than previously thought.