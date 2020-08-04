Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, two of the biggest stars in the history of the UFC have been away from the octagon for a while with no immediate plan to come back.

McGregor made quick work of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 with a first-round knockout. But since then, the former two divisions champion has been more active on twitter than in the fight game. McGregor is going through yet another long hiatus during which he implanted rumors of a possible fight against Manny Pacquiao.

For Jon Jones, the reasons for the hiatus are quite different. After his struggles with USADA, the light heavyweight champion has vowed to be very active. He delivered on his promise by regaining his belt against Alexander Gustafsson and defending it three times since then, the most of any champion. However, after a controversial decision win over Dominick Reyes, Jones seemingly had his eyes on a move to heavyweight to fight Francis N’Gannou. But he raised concerns about his pay and the fact that the UFC was unwilling to give him what he deserves.

Dana White was asked about the future of both of these fighters in an interview with Barstool’s Robbie Fox.

White was already asked about McGregor’s cryptic tweets directed at Manny Pacquiao in a previous interview and said that he didn’t pay any attention to it.

“You guys keep asking me about him, he’s retired!” White said. “He’s retired… I’m not focused on anything with anybody who’s not fighting.”

White did add that he expected McGregor to not stay inactive indefinitely,

“Most of us don’t believe he’ll remain retired… when he’s not fighting I’m not thinking about him on a business level.” “This year he’s retired, Conor McGregor will not fight in 2020.” said White, still open to the possibility of seeing the Irishman fight in 2021.

“Is there any thought of stripping him of his championship?” asked Fox. “When it’s for him to fight we’ll see… there’s no thought to stripping him as of yet”.