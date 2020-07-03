At UFC 251, Max Holloway is looking to recapture his featherweight title from Alexander Volkanovski. However it is safe to say that he has a lot more respect for his opponent’s striking this time around.

It came as a shock to some when Holloway lost his featherweight championship, back in December. Although the bout was competitive, Volkanovski largely outstruck the Hawaiian, en route to a decision. Moreover he broke Max’s 14-fight unbeaten streak in the division.

Max Holloway Has More Respect For Alexander Volkanovski’s Striking

Leading up to the rematch at UFC 251, on the coveted Fight Island, Max Holloway is far more aware of the striking acumen of his opponent. When asked in an interview what his biggest takeaway from their first fight was, the former champ was actually complimentary of Volkanovski. In fact, he went as far as saying Alex can stick and move at an Olympic level.

“The biggest takeaway that I learned from that fight is that if Australia is ever looking for someone to point karate for the Olympics, since it got pushed back, we got a guy after July 11th,” Holloway remarked. “It’s just a crazy time man, I’m just blessed to be a part of it,” Max Holloway continued. “The guys behind me that have taken these travels with me, we all got families, they all got families and they’re putting it all out on the line for me and I’m super grateful for them. I’m super grateful for everyone that is going to tune in and support.”

This is a humorous comparison from Holloway. However the larger takeaway here is that he is taking this rematch very seriously. It will be interesting to see how he can bounce back from this setback.

