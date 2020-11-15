Jorge Masvidal is not a fan of civilian violence.

Footage recently went viral of a man getting knocked out by “BLM rioters” during a MAGA march in Washington D.C. in support of Donald Trump and his claims of voter fraud on Saturday.

It was among a number of scuffles that took place between pro and anti-Trump supporters present at the march.

Graphic: A close-up angle of BLM rioters knocking a man unconscious who was leaving the #MillionMAGAMarch in DC earlier today. They also steal his phone when he’s on the ground. Video by @FromKalen. pic.twitter.com/cf7bnkpsCf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020

It wasn’t clear who exactly started this particular altercation as footage showed the man who got knocked out attacking and harassing others, including women, just moments before.

Not showing what happened prior to this really fits your narrative, doesn’t it? https://t.co/FxBlJX1RlI — Baldrick (@HawkishLeft) November 15, 2020

Masvidal Wants To Keep The Peace

Regardless, Masvidal wasn’t a fan of what went down.

Quoting the video of the man who was knocked unconscious, Masvidal — who has become an ardent Trump supporter in recent months — reacted in a way that only he could.

“I bet I can get a couple of teammates and start attending these things #supernecessary

He would later clarify that his tweet was only with the intention of keeping the peace.

“And I say this not to promote violence. To keep the peace. We are all in this together #theressurection“

And I say this not to promote violence. To keep the peace. We are all in this together #theressurection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 15, 2020

Regardless of political affiliation, violence among civilians should not be taking place on the streets. Hopefully, incidents like this don’t become a regular feature in the next few weeks.