UFC welterweight contender and notorious Trump supporter Jorge Masvidal was present at the MIA (Miami International Airport) to welcome the POTUS on Floridian soil.

Masvidal joined the US President on a “Fighters against socialism” bus tour across Florida and delivered a passionate speech in favor of Donald Trump.

So here’s a clip from that Florida campaign event for Donald Trump featuring Jorge Masvidal. pic.twitter.com/l4Q6HUW8n9 — Medium Nog (@MediumNog) October 12, 2020

Masvidal has never hidden his support for Donald Trump. He isn’t apologetic about his political opinions and expressed himself freely on this subject. This behavior has antagonized many of his fans but earned him another fan base much like fellow UFC welterweight Colby Covington.

Masvidal posted a video on his Twitter account where we can see him welcoming President Donald Trump to Miami as he steps off of Air Force One.

Who would’ve thought 17 years ago a Hispanic kid fighting in the backyards of Miami would be welcoming the President of the USA @realDonaldTrump to his city? 🙏🏻#AmericanDream pic.twitter.com/b5dY3Enatn — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) October 16, 2020

Masvidal has been in the headlines recently for his behavior outside of the octagon and news unrelated to fighting. His latest fight was on fight Island At UFC 251 against Kamaru Usman. Usman defeated Masvidal by unanimous decision after he mostly manhandled Masvidal. The Cuban looked to capitalize on his recently gained momentum to capture the welterweight title but he failed to do so. The latest rumors link him to a fight against former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington. UFC president Dana White even said that “That’s the fight that makes sense”.