Jorge Masvidal Thinks “Punk” Colby Covington Must be in Witness Protection

Masvidal Thinks the Absence of Covington Must be Due to Witness Protection

UFC welterweight Colby Covington has been as quiet as a church mouse since losing to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245. The only time Colby has been seen in public, was at a Miami Heat game with rapper Lil’ Pump. Other than that, the trash-talking 170lber has been quiet. Part of that could be due to the fact that Usman broke his jaw. Which, in a way forces a person to be quiet. However, for “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal, Covington must be in the United States witness protection program. If that’s the case, maybe he’ll link up with another rapper in Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Masvidal and Covington Friendship Breakdown

It’s no secret that the relationship between Masvidal and Covington fizzled out quickly. The American Top Team teammates’ relationship was pretty much over once Colby downplayed the “BMF” title. He stated that the title was irrelevant due to the fact he believed both Masvidal and Nate Diaz were .500 level fighters.

From there, the men exchanged words back and forth on social media and interviews. Other fighters at ATT also spoke out against Covington. Some of them even publically rooted for him to fail during the bout with Usman. Others even called the loss “karma.”

Masvidal Speaks about Colby’s Silence

Since Colby came up short, he’s had to eat a lot of his words. He’s also been relatively quiet. When Masvidal made an appearance on the Helwani MMA Show, he shared what he believes Colby is up to these days after suffering the loss.

“Look D, (Poirier) is going to get upset that I’m even saying this because it’s locker room talk. But, he’s like, ‘Yo man, where the f**k is Colby?’ So I’m like, don’t even worry about him because he’s on witness protection program,” said Masvidal. “But nah, that dude don’t go to the gym, man. He’s a punk and he got what he deserved.finished jorge

What do fans make of the absence of Colby’s antics? Do fans enjoy the silence, or do they secretly wish he was back to playing his character? Let us know in the comment section below.