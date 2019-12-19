Colby Covington’s Broken Jaw is Karma, According to Michael Bisping

Bisping believes Karma Occured at UFC 245

The karmic energy of the world works in odd ways at times. Imagine building an entire career by spewing hatred, and saying whatever comes to mind with no regard for the consequences. Thinking that as long as you continue to win, one can burn bridges with their friends, gym members, and coaches due to their words. Now, imagine all of that being taken away by force due to having a broken jaw. That is the kind of karma that Michael Bisping believes happened to UFC welterweight Colby Covington.

Covington vs Usman

For months, Covington spoke ill about UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. From calling him “Marty Fakenewsman” to saying he would dismantle Kamaru, Colby shared his fair share of “promotional tactics.” Covington even went on as far as to say that he would indeed break Usman’s jaw.

Whether it was an act or not, Usman got the better of Colby. At UFC 245, Kamaru TKO’d Covington in round 5 to retain his welterweight title. During the fight, it was revealed that Colby ironically suffered a broken jaw from a straight right punch in the 3rd round. So, UFC analyst Michael Bisping spoke on his podcast about the ironic turn of events, chalking it up to karma.

Bisping Speaks About the Karma around UFC 245

“He (Colby Covington) even said that ‘Marty Fakenewsman’ was going to be drinking through a straw because he was gonna break his jaw. That is karma right then and there. It was a just stoppage. (Referee Marc) Goddard did a good job, the eye poke was real. Listen, it was a great fight,” said Bisping.

Karma vs Coincidence

If the ending to UFC isn’t karma, then it’ll be tough to find a better example. Imagine admittingly keeping a job for your ability to speak, just to have that ability potentially taken away momentarily by a rival.

Do fans believe in the irony of the way UFC 245 unfolded? Was it karma or just a simple coincidence? Let us know in the comments.