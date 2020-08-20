At UFC 252, Marlon Vera won a controversial TKO against Sean O’Malley. Despite the nature of the fight, he feels the win is rightfully his, and has no interest in a rematch.

Heading into their co-main event bout, O’Malley was expected by some to walk through Vera. In the end, this would be tragically ironic, as an injury to his ankle and foot, leading to him being on his back and blasted by hard ground and pound shots, resulting in his first ever professional loss. Although it seemed like Suga’ Sean was severely injured, it turned out that he did not suffer any breaks, getting a clean x-ray. Therefore people began to realize that perhaps it was an awkward leg kick landed by Marlon, that led to numbness in the foot, but there has been little clarity in that regard.

Marlon Vera Is Not Interested In A Rematch

Despite the way the fight ended, Marlon Vera does not feel that he needs to rematch Sean O’Malley. Speaking in a recent interview, Chito explained that he feels that it is clear to him that the injury was a direct result of the kick that he landed. Therefore he has no interest in running it back, instead looking to new opponents.

“Now that the fight is over, he didn’t hurt his ankle. The x-rays came back clean,” Vera said. “What I did to him, is basically when someone punches you in the jaw you go out. His legs went out. I don’t give a f**k what people think or say. There will always be haters. He went out. But, man if they don’t stop it I would’ve beat him worse in the second. Everyone has an opinion. It was a solid win and I am happy, I wouldn’t change anything. “I am going to be honest, he quit,” Vera said. “But, at the end of the day, I know my kicks are powerful and it f****d up his leg. His nerve went away when I kicked him.”

Marlon Vera made it clear that he wants to keep moving forward, saying that he is looking to fight Jimmie Rivera next. As for Sean O’Malley, Chito says Suga’ needs to work his way back, and prove he can beat tough competition. Either way, it will be interesting to see if these men face off again at some point.