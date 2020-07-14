It may have taken a bit to fully happen, but it is clear that the MMA world is getting hit by the global health crisis, in more ways than just needing to host events on Fight Island. Now it seems Marlon Moraes can be added to the list of fighters who have caught this virus.

Top bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes revealed recently that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19. He explained that they had been feeling symptoms, and tested positive for the novel virus. Luckily, neither of their two children were infected.

“Unfortunately, I got the virus — me and my wife. We were very weak, the symptoms were very strong on us. Thank God I didn’t need to go to the hospital, but I had to take my wife to the hospital,” Moraes told ESPN Brazil. “We spent a day at the hospital. She was treated by them, she took some medicines, then she stayed under observation.”

Marlon Moraes Still Wants To Fight Cody Garbrandt

A few days before this revelation, Marlon Moraes called for a fight with another top bantamweight, in Cody Garbrandt. Apparently the two had even verbally agreed to fight. Despite his diagnosis, and Petr Yan’s recent title win, the number one contender is still intent on making this fight happen, and says it is now in the hands of the UFC and Cody’s team.

“The fight [the UFC has] to do now is me versus Cody. And I think they will put [Aljamain] Sterling to fight Yan and whoever wins between me and Cody will be the next to fight for the belt,” Moraes said. “The [UFC] is already planning [Moraes-Garbrandt] for October. The fight has already been offered, on my part it has already been accepted, I’m just waiting for the UFC.”

It is certainly unfortunate that Marlon Moraes and his wife caught this virus. However it is good to see that they are both feeling better, and that he is back on the right track. It will be interesting to see if the UFC allows him to fight in the fall.